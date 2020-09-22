Softball
Cedartown 9, Southeast Whitfield 1
Cedartown 8, Southeast Whitfield 0
Southeast Whitfield (1-23) dropped both games of a home Tuesday doubleheader to Cedartown (14-8), falling 9-1 and 8-0.
In the first game, Megan Towe finished 2-for-2 for Southeast, scoring the lone Raider run. Mayliah Williams was 2-for-3 for the Raiders in the second contest.
Southeast makes a return trip to play at Cedartown Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Ringgold 16, North Murray 1
North Murray (0-16) fell 16-1 to Ringgold (13-8) at home on Tuesday.
North Murray's Charley Patton drove in the lone run for the Mountaineers, finishing 1-for-2.
The Mountaineers host Sonoraville Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Sonoraville 8, Murray County 0
Sonoraville (9-5) defeated Murray County (4-13) 8-0 in Chatsworth Tuesday.
Sonoraville pitcher Taylor Long held Murray County to just one hit, a single by Rileigh Morgan.
Murray County plays at Ringgold Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Christian Heritage wins Monday, falls Tuesday
Christian Heritage (6-14) defeated Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (11-19) in three sets on the road Monday, but fell in a road match to Mount Paran Christian (13-4) Tuesday.
In Monday's match, the Lady Lions fell in the first set 25-22, then won the next two sets 25-19 and 15-13. Sophia Waugh tallied six kills, six aces, five digs and two blocks in the win, while Amelia White put up 24 digs. Sarah Grace Edgeman had eight digs and seven assists.
On Tuesday, Christian Heritage fell to Mount Paran 25-8, 25-10 and 25-15.
The Lady Lions play on the road against Gordon Lee on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Dalton 3, Douglas County 0
Dalton (22-13) defeated Douglas County (4-11) on the road Tuesday in three sets, 25-13, 25-20 and 25-11.
Dalton’s Kaysen Welsh had 17 assists, 10 kills, three digs and three aces in the match. Tessa Townsend had 12 kills, nine assists, three digs and five aces.
Sarah Jane Halyak tallied four kills, four aces and three digs, while Searany De La Cerda finished with seven digs, six aces and four assists.
Dalton plays in the Raider Rally tournament at Southeast Whitfield on Saturday.
