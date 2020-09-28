Softball
South Paulding 5, Dalton 4
Dalton fell to South Paulding 5-4 at home Monday after a seventh-inning tie-breaking score
Dalton (3-9-1) and South Paulding (14-8) had been knotted at 4 since the fourth inning when South Paulding broke the tie in the top of the seventh. Dalton couldn't match in the bottom of the seventh to keep the game going.
The Lady Cats had a 3-0 lead after the first inning, but South Paulding scored three runs of their own in the third.
Dalton's Claire Archer tallied two RBIs on her 1-for-3 mark, and Hope Parker was 1-for-2 with one RBI.
Dalton hosts Carrollton this afternoon for a doubleheader beginning at 4:30.
Volleyball
Christian Heritage, Dalton participate in host Southeast's Raider Rally
Christian Heritage, Dalton and Southeast Whitfield all played in the Raider Rally Tournament at Southeast Saturday, with Dalton and Christian Heritage reaching the semifinals.
Dalton finished 3-0 in pool play — with wins over Adairsville, Lookout Valley and Christian Heritage — then defeated Lookout Valley again in the tournament's quarterfinals. The Lady Catamounts fell to Sonoraville 27-25 and 25-22 in the semifinals.
In addition to Dalton, Christian Heritage also fell to LaFayette in the seeding games, but picked up a win over Southeast, then defeated the Raiders again in the quarterfinals of the tournament. Christian Heritage bowed out to LaFayette, which eventually won the tournament, in the semifinals.
Southeast picked up a victory over Lookout Valley in pool play, but lost to Sonoraville.
For Dalton, Macie Elrod stepped in for an injured Tessa Townsend, who sprained her ankle in the Lady Cats' first Saturday match. Elrod had 34 assists, 17 digs, nine aces and four kills. Kaysen Welsh tallied 43 assists, 33 kills, 24 digs, 10 aces and three blocks.
Southeast's Paola Loya had 57 digs on the day, while Anna Boyd had 34 digs, 13 assists and eight aces.
