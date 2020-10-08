Softball
Cedartown 3, Northwest Whitfield 0
Northwest Whitfield (14-13) was held without a hit and fell to Cedartown (17-12) on the road Thursday after the two split a doubleheader Tuesday.
The Lady Bruins couldn't manage a hit, but pitcher Kylie Hayes only allowed four hits herself, striking out three Cedartown batters.
Northwest hosts Central of Carrollton Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Christian Heritage 6, Holy Innocents 5
Christian Heritage (9-7) was down by two runs going into the seventh inning against Holy Innocents Episcopal (8-8) at home Wednesday, but rallied for a 6-5 win.
Christian Heritage's Anna Humphrey drove in the winning run in the seventh after the Lions entered the inning down 5-3.
Tatiana Chiesa struck out seven for Christian Heritage, while Ansley Adkins was 3-for-4 with two RBIs.
Christian Heritage hosts North Cobb Christian on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Dalton 15, Douglas County 2
Dalton 17, Douglas County 1
Dalton (6-11-1) swept a home doubleheader over Douglas County (8-18-1) 15-2 and 17-1 on Thursday.
Dalton's Gracie Young drove in five RBIs on a 2-for-2 performance in the first game, then followed up with a six RBI, 3-for-4 game in the second contest. Hope Parker also tallied five RBIs in the first and finished 7-for-7 in her plate appearances across the two games.
Parker also pitched in the first game, allowing two hits and striking out one, while Emily Brunson allowed just one hit and struck out eight in the second game.
Volleyball
Dalton wins first two in region playoffs
Dalton (32-14) won its first two matches in the Region 5-6A playoffs at Carrollton Thursday.
Top-seeded Dalton defeated eight-seed Douglas County 25-14 and 25-8, then took down four-seeded South Paulding 25-23 and 25-16.
Kaysen Welsh tallied 15 digs, 14 assists, 11 kills and six aces in the two matches. Tessa Townsend had 16 assists, 13 kills and seven digs.
The Lady Cats plays second-seeded Carrollton on Saturday at 11 a.m.
