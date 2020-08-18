Softball
Christian Heritage 21, Fellowship Christian 0
Dade County 9, Christian Heritage 6
After falling to Dade County 9-6 on Monday, Christian Heritage (2-5) bounced back Tuesday evening with a 21-0 victory over Fellowship Christian.
In Monday's game against Dade (5-1-1), Anna Humphrey finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs to lead the Lions, while Tatiana Chiesa and Elisa Castelo both were 2-for-4. Ansley Adkins was 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Chiesa also took the mound for Christian Heritage, striking out four and walking one.
The Lions responded after Monday's defeat with a strong offensive performance, dialing up 21 runs.
Adkins was 2-for-4 with four RBIs, and Josey Chiesa finished 1-for-2 with three RBIs.
Christian Heritage will next travel to face Chattooga on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Ringgold 5, Coahulla Creek 1
Coahulla Creek (6-1) lost for the first time this season Tuesday evening, falling 5-1 at Ringgold (3-3).
After starting the season with six straight victories, the Lady Colts couldn't convert offense to runs in Tuesday's loss.
Creek out-hit Ringgold seven to six, but couldn't manage more than one run.
Steahl Smith finished 2-for-4 for Coahulla Creek, and Emma Snyder drove in Creek's run.
Sophia Voyles pitched six innings, striking out eight, walking two and allowing six hits.
Coahulla hosts North Murray on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Dalton splits two in tri-match
Dalton (5-4) split two matches in a Tuesday evening tri-match at home with Christian Heritage and Heritage.
The Lady Catamounts fell to Heritage in the first match in straight sets, 25-10 and 25-22, before defeating Christian Heritage 25-22 and 25-14.
Tessa Townsend tallied 10 kills, seven assists, five digs and two aces on the night for Dalton, and Kaysen Welsh had five kills, seven assists, four digs and two aces.
Dalton next plays Thursday, when it hosts LaFayette and Morris Innovative for a tri-match starting at 5 p.m.
