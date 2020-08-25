Softball
Coahulla Creek 1, Sonoraville 0
Coahulla Creek (8-2) needed 10 innings to defeat Sonoraville (3-4) at home 1-0 on Tuesday.
A game-ending walk sent Mary Day Elsenrath home from third in the tenth inning, winning it for Creek. Pitcher Sophia Voyles only allowed one hit and struck out 19 while pitching the entire extended game. Coahulla Creek only had one hit themselves, as Sonoraville's Taylor Long struck out 22 before the game-ending walk.
Coahulla Creek hosts Rockmart Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Northwest Whitfield 13, Ridgeland 2
Northwest Whitfield 10, Ridgeland 8
Northwest Whitfield (6-1) swept Ridgeland (3-5) in a road doubleheader Tuesday night 13-2 and 10-8. Allison Cowan and Abygail Jarvi both put up three RBIs in game one, and Torrey Cummings tallied five RBIs while going 3-for-4 in the second game.
Northwest hosts Ridgeland on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Coahulla Creek falls in tri-match
Coahulla Creek (1-10) fell in a home tri-match to Adairsville (6-5), 25-13 and 25-23, and LaFayette (11-2), 25-8 and 25-9, Tuesday night.
Coahulla Creek travels to play North Murray Thursday at 7 p.m.
Dalton sweeps at tri-match
Dalton (9-4) netted two straight set wins against Pebblebrook (0-2) and Sprayberry (1-2) in a tri-match on Tuesday night.
Dalton defeated Pebblebrook 25-9, 25-9 in the first match, then took down Sprayberry 25-13, 26-24. Kaysen Welsh led the Lady Cats with 13 aces, 10 kills and nine assists, while Tessa Townsend racked up 11 assists, nine kills, two aces and a dig.
The Lady Cats travel to North Forsyth Saturday to compete in the Coal Mountain Classic tournament.
Pickens 2, Southeast Whitfield 0
Southeast Whitfield (2-6) fell in two sets, 25-22 and 25-16, to Pickens (3-5) Tuesday.
Paola Loya led the way for the Lady Raiders with 16 digs, and Anna Boyd had eight digs, six assists and three kills.
Southeast travels to Christian Heritage Thursday at 6 p.m.
Walker 3, Christian Heritage 0
Christian Heritage (1-9), fell in three sets in a Tuesday evening match at home with Walker (5-3).
The Lady Lions got closest to victory in the first set, when they fell 26-24, but fell 25-9 and 25-18 in sets two and three to take the loss. Riley Strickland tallied 14 digs, 11 assists and four kills for Christian Heritage, and Amelia White put up 18 digs. Sarah Grace Edgeman led Christian Heritage with 24 assists, and she also tallied eight digs.
Christian Heritage hosts Southeast Whitfield on Thursday at 6 p.m.
