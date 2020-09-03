Softball
Alexander 10, Dalton 1
Alexander 13, Dalton 1
Dalton (2-7-1) fell in both games of a double-header on the road at Douglasville's Alexander (11-3) Thursday, losing 10-1 and 13-1.
In the first game, Claire Archer and Hope Parker both went 1-for-2 to lead Dalton, while Gracie Young scored on a wild pitch to tally the Lady Cats' lone run.
Dalton scored the first run in the second game, coming on a Parker single, but couldn't keep up with Alexander.
Dalton travels back to Douglasville to play South Paulding Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Coahulla Creek 9, Murray County 1
Coahulla Creek (12-2) defeated Murray County (1-6) at home 9-1 on Thursday.
Sophia Voyles only batted once for Coahulla Creek, but converted a three-RBI double. She also struck out 11 and walked two on the mound.
Steahl Smith finished 2-for-2 with two RBIs for the Colts, while Mary Day Elsenrath was 1-for-3 with 2 RBIs.
Kylie Usrey drove in the lone RBI for Murray County.
Murray County travels to play Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe Thursday at 5:30 p.m., while Coahulla Creek travels to Northwest Whitfield on Tuesday for 5:30 p.m. game
Northwest Whitfield 9, Southeast Whitfield 3
Northwest Whitfield (9-2) defeated Southeast Whitfield (1-15) 9-3 Thursday evening at Southeast.
Mia Sewell led the way for the Lady Bruins on offense, going 4-for-5 and tallying an RBI. Torrey Cummings and Arlene Rodriguez had two RBIs for Northwest.
Madison Powell finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs for the Lady Raiders.
Northwest hosts Coahulla Creek Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., while Southeast hosts Central for a Tuesday double-header beginning at 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Dalton sweeps tri-match, Christian Heritage picks up win
Dalton (16-8) swept a tri-match against host Christian Heritage (4-10) and Coosa (3-11) Thursday, with Christian Heritage also picking up a win over Coosa.
Dalton beat Christian Heritage 25-19 and 25-22 and Coosa 25-12 and 25-13, while Christian Heritage defeated Coosa 25-19 and 25-15.
Dalton's Tessa Townsend had 17 kills, 16 assists and two aces. Kaysen Welsh had 18 assists, 10 digs, 10 kills and five aces. Searany De La Cerda had 11 digs and two aces.
Amelia White had 38 digs and seven aces for Christian Heritage, while Sarah Grace Edgeman tallied 18 assists and 16 digs. Riley Strickland had 25 digs and four aces.
Christian Heritage hosts North Cobb Christian Tuesday at 5 p.m., while Dalton travels to Carrollton Tuesday for a match at 7 p.m.
Northwest Whitfield splits tri-match
Northwest Whitfield (8-5) defeated Carrollton (11-11), but fell to host Calhoun (12-6) in three sets in a Thursday tri-match.
The Lady Bruins swept Carrollton 25-13 and 25-19, then won the first set over Calhoun 25-20 before falling 25-16 and 15-11 to drop the match.
Emma Allen had 10 kills and eight assists for Northwest in the two matches, while Kiersten Maynard added 13 digs and five aces. Emma Hayes had 14 digs and eight kills, while Kiara Hughes tallied 16 assists.
Northwest hosts Dalton Thursday at 6 p.m.
