Softball
Northwest takes two of three from Pickens
Northwest Whitfield (12-10) won two of three games on Wednesday and Thursday against Pickens (6-11)
The Lady Bruins won both games in a home doubleheader, 3-0 and 6-4, on Wednesday before falling to Pickens 7-1 Thursday.
In the first game Wednesday, Northwest pitcher Kylie Hayes allowed just two hits as the Lady Bruins shut out Pickens. In the second game of the doubleheader, Pickens managed to get some runs off Hayes, but she went 2-for-2 at bat and Alyson Jarvi was 3-for-3 to get past Pickens.
On Thursday, a five-run second inning propelled Pickens past the Lady Bruins.
Northwest plays a home doubleheader with Cedartown Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Dalton takes down Ridgeland, North Murray
Dalton (30-14) defeated Ridgeland (14-5) and North Murray (5-12) Thursday night in a home tri-match.
The Lady Catamounts needed three sets to beat Ridgeland, taking the first 25-19, falling in the second 25-21, then winning the match with a 15-9 third set. Dalton defeated North Murray 25-11 and 25-23.
Kaysen Welsh had 17 kills, 11 assists, eight digs and four aces. Tessa Townsend had 20 assists, nine kills and six digs.
Northwest sweeps Christian Heritage, Sonoraville
Northwest Whitfield (24-9) swept a home tri-match against Christian Heritage (10-21) and Sonoraville (29-9) Thursday.
The Bruins took down Christian Heritage 25-10 and 25-11, then defeated Sonoraville 25-15 and 25-23.
Northwest’s Emma Allen had 23 kills, 14 digs, 11 assists and seven blocks in the two matches, while Emma Hayes had 14 kills and 13 digs. Whitley Chumley tallied 16 digs, while Kiara Hughes put up 26 assists and eight digs.
Northwest plays a road tri-match against Ridgeland and host Pickens Monday.
