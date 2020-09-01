Softball
Coahulla Creek 9, LaFayette 0
Behind yet another no-hitter from pitcher Sophia Voyles, Coahulla Creek (11-2) blanked LaFayette (3-8) at home 9-0 Tuesday.
It was the fifth no-hitter from Voyles in just 13 games this season. Voyles also threw a no-hitter on Monday. In her latest no-hitter, she struck out eight and walked one.
Mary Day Elsenrath, Mia Jones, Tatum Poe and McKinley Staten each had two RBIs for Creek.
Creek hosts Murray County Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Dalton 8, Paulding County 2
Dalton (2-5-1) took down Paulding County (0-14) 8-2 Tuesday night at home.
Hope Parker hit a fifth-inning solo home run for Dalton, while Gracie Young was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and Natalie Moya was 3-for-3 with one RBI.
Emily Brunson pitched for the Lady Cats, striking out 11, walking none and allowing five hits.
Dalton plays at Alexander in Douglasville Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Mount Paran Christian 6, Christian Heritage 3
Christian Heritage (4-6) narrowly fell to undefeated Mount Paran Christian (9-0) 6-3 Tuesday at Heritage Point Park in Dalton.
The Lions led 3-1 entering the seventh before Mount Paran closed with five straight runs.
Tatiana Chiesa pitched for the Lions, recording seven strikeouts, while allowing six hits and three walks.
Ansley Adkins picked up two RBIs, while Kensly Wooten tallied the other RBI.
Christian Heritage travels to play Atlanta's Mount Vernon Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Northwest Whitfield 9, Southeast Whitfield 1
Northwest Whitfield 8, Southeast Whitfield 0
Northwest Whitfield (8-2) played in a home double-header with Southeast Whitfield (1-14) Tuesday, sweeping the games 9-1 and 8-0.
Northwest's Eden Rann was 2-for-4 with four RBIs in the first game, while Torrey Cummings and Abi Snipes were both 2-for-3 with two RBIs apiece in the nightcap.
Southeast's Jayden Bennett was 1-for-2 and tallied an RBI in the first game.
The teams play again Thursday at 5:30 p.m., when Northwest makes the trip to Southeast.
Volleyball
Christian Heritage 3, Darlington 0
Christian Heritage (3-9) defeated Darlington (1-2) Tuesday night.
The Lions won the first set 25-23 before dropping set two 25-20. Christian Heritage won the final two sets 25-18 and 25-23 to take the match.
Amelia White had 36 digs on the evening for Christian Heritage, and Sophia Waugh had 17 assists, 13 kills, nine digs and five aces.
Riley Strickland also had 19 digs.
Christian Heritage hosts a tri-match Thursday starting at 5 p.m., where they'll play Dalton and Coosa.
Dalton splits in tri-match.
Dalton (14-8) defeated East Paulding (3-3) 25-16 25-14, but lost to host South Paulding (11-2) 25-16 and 25-19 in a tri-match Tuesday.
Tessa Townsend led the way for Dalton with 14 kills, seven digs, four assists and three aces. Kaysen Welsh had 18 assists, seven digs, five kills and an ace. Searany De La Cerda had 15 digs and five aces.
Dalton plays a tri-match against Coosa and host Christian Heritage Thursday starting at 5 p.m.
Northwest sweeps tri-match, Southeast falls
Northwest Whitfield (7-4) swept two matches over Cedartown (3-4) and host Southeast Whitfield (2-10) in a Tuesday tri-match.
Northwest defeated Cedartown 25-9 and 25-14, then beat Southeast 25-26 and 25-13. Southeast Whitfield fell to Cedartown 25-13 and 27-25 in the afternoon's first match.
Emma Allen had 13 assists, eight kills and two blocks for Northwest in the two matches, while Kiara Hughes added 12 assists and three aces. Emma Hayes had 12 digs and nine aces.
Southeast's Lisette Gomez tallied 13 digs, and Anna Boyd had five assists and three kills.
Northwest plays in a tri-match against Carrollton and host Calhoun on Thursday, while Southeast travels to face host Murray County and Sonoraville on Thursday.
