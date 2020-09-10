Softball
Central Carrollton 13, Southeast Whitfield 0
Southeast Whitfield (1-17) dropped a game against Central Carrollton (13-3) for the third time in as many days, falling 13-0 on the road Thursday.
The Lady Raiders hosted Central Tuesday for a doubleheader, losing 13-0 and 13-4.
Southeast plays a doubleheader at Pickens at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Dalton 6, Rome 3
Dalton (3-8-1) defeated Rome (3-8) on the road 6-3 on Thursday.
Vanessa Manis and Gracie Young each tallied three hits and an RBI for Dalton. Hope Parker pitched through the fifth inning for Dalton, striking out three and walking no one before Emily Brunson came in as relief.
Dalton hosts East Paulding Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Ringgold 7, Coahulla Creek 3
Of the three losses on the season now for Coahulla Creek (14-3), two have come at the hands of Ringgold (8-4).
The Lady Colts fell to Ringgold 7-3 at home Thursday after losing 5-1 to Ringgold in August.
Creek pitcher Sophia Voyles hit a solo home run at the plate, but couldn't hold down the Ringgold offense.
Steahl Smith drove home the other two runs for the Lady Colts, finishing 1-for-3.
Coahulla Creek plays at North Murray Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Northwest Whitfield 2, Dalton 0
Northwest Whitfield (9-5) defeated Dalton (21-8) in straight sets at home Thursday night, 25-19 and 25-21.
Emma Allen had eight kills and two aces for Northwest, while Emma Hayes had eight digs and five aces.
Dalton's Kaysen Welsh had nine assists and and four kills, while Tessa Townsend had seven kills and five assists.
Dalton hosts Alexander and Rome for a tri-match on Tuesday at 6 p.m., while Northwest plays at Christian Heritage Monday at 5 p.m.
Gilmer 3, Christian Heritage 0
Christian Heritage (4-12) fell on the road to Gilmer (10-4) by scores of 5-20, 25-16 and 25-23 Thursday.
Amelia White had 27 digs and three aces for Christian Heritage. Sophia Waugh had nine assists, seven kills and two aces.
Christian Heritage plays in a tri-match with LaFayette Tuesday starting at 5 p.m.
