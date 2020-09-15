Softball
Coahulla Creek 6, Adairsville 0
Coahulla Creek (16-3) defeated Adairsville (10-7) 6-0 at home Tuesday.
Sophia Voyles allowed just three hits and struck out 11 for Coahulla Creek. Voyles also hit a home run to pace the Coahulla Creek offense.
Tatum Poe was 2-for-2, and Meka Henson, Jillian Poe and Steahl Smith all tallied an RBI for Coahulla.
Coahulla Creek plays at Sonoraville Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Heritage 2, Northwest Whitfield 1
Heritage 8, Northwest Whitfield 6
Northwest Whitfield (9-5) fell in both games of a road doubleheader to Heritage (13-1) in Ringgold Tuesday.
The first game was knotted at 1 for much of the evening until Heritage made it 2-1 in the sixth. Northwest couldn't manage a run in the seventh to continue the game.
Northwest's Abi Snipes drove in the lone run for the Lady Bruins.
The second contest saw more scoring, but Heritage took the victory 8-6.
Abygail Jarvi was 2-for-4 with two RBIs to lead Northwest.
Northwest hosts Heritage Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Murray County 4, North Murray 0
Murray County (2-9) defeated North Murray (0-11) 4-0 at home Tuesday.
The Lady Indians scored two in the first inning, then added two more in the sixth to close out North Murray.
Natalie O'Neal and Kylie Usrey finished 2-for-3 for Murray County, while O'Neal also surrendered just three Mountaineer hits from the mound.
The Lady Indians host Sonoraville next Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., while North Murray plays Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe at home Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Pickens 13, Southeast Whitfield 2
Southeast Whitfield (1-18) fell to Pickens (6-7) on the road in Jasper 13-2 Tuesday.
Madison Powell finished 2-for-2 for Southeast, while Jayden Bennett was 1-for-2 and drove in a Raider run.
Southeast hosts Pickens Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Dade County 2, Coahulla Creek 0
Coahulla Creek (4-20) fell on the road at Dade County (12-4) in two sets Tuesday.
Dade defeated Creek 25-14 in the first, then held off the Lady Colts 26-14 in the second.
Creek hosts Cedartown Thursday at 6 p.m.
Murray County 2, Cartersville 1
Murray County (11-7) defeated Cartersville (13-8) at home Tuesday.
Murray County fell in the first set 25-12, but rallied to win the last two 25-16 and 16-10 to take the match.
The Lady Indians host Pickens and Gilmer Thursday at 5 p.m.
Northwest Whitfield sweeps at tri-match
Northwest Whitfield (15-7) swept a home Tuesday tri-match with Cedartown (13-7) and Pickens (4-13).
The Lady Bruins defeated Cedartown 25-14 and 25-6, then took down Pickens 25-15 and 25-13.
Emma Allen had 13 assists, 11 kills and six blocks for Northwest, and Kiara Hughes had 16 assists and six aces. Emma Hayes had 12 kills, nine digs and five aces.
Nicole Thurman tallied eight digs and five aces while Lexi Douhne had five kills and five blocks.
Northwest plays in a tri-match at Cartersville Thursday starting at 5 p.m.
