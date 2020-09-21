Softball
Coahulla Creek 13, Southeast Whitfield 5
Coahulla Creek (17-3) defeated Southeast Whitfield (1-21) on the road Monday 13-5.
Steahl Smith drove in four runs for the Lady Colts, finishing 3-for-4. Emma Snyder had three RBIs, and Amaris Bartley and Tatum Poe both tallied two.
Brooke Taylor was the offensive leader for Southeast, finishing 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
Creek travels to play Rockmart Thursday at 5:30 p.m., while Southeast plays at Cedartown today at 5:30 p.m.
Northwest wins, loses one in Chattanooga tournament
Northwest Whitfield (10-7) split two games Saturday in a weekend tournament at Chattanooga's Warner Park.
The Lady Bruins fell 8-0 to Calhoun (14-7), but defeated Woodland (16-7) by the score of 3-2.
In the victory, Northwest pitcher Kylie Hayes allowed just three hits and struck out 11, also finishing 2-for-3 at the plate.
Abygail Jarvi also was 2-for-3 with an RBI, while Alyson Jarvi also tallied an RBI.
Northwest travels to Carrollton today to play a doubleheader with Central at 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Northwest wins silver division, Dalton falls at weekend tournament
Northwest Whitfield (20-9) went 4-2 to win the silver division championship at the Saturday Rally High 2020 volleyball tournament in Emerson, while Dalton (21-13) went 1-4, falling in the silver quarterfinals.
Northwest fell to Kennesaw Mountain and North Atlanta, then won the silver bracket by defeating Woodward, North Hall, North Paulding and Denmark.
In the championship match against Denmark, Northwest won the first set 25-17, fell in the second 25-23, then rallied back to win the third 15-8.
Dalton defeated Galloway in two sets, but fell to St. Pius X Catholic, Denmark and Legacy Christian before losing to North Paulding in the quarterfinal round of the silver division bracket.
Northwest's Emma Allen tallied 59 kills, 45 assists, 37 blocks, 33 digs and 10 aces in the packed, six-match day. Emma Hayes had 41 digs, 33 kills and 10 aces.
Dalton’s Kaysen Welsh had 51 assists, 26 kills, 14 digs and two aces on the day. Tessa Townsend tallied 35 kills, 32 assists, 25 digs and eight aces.
Dalton travels to Douglasville to play Douglas County today at 5 p.m., while Northwest Whitfield hosts Ringgold Thursday at 5 p.m.
