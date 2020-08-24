Softball
Adairsville 1, Coahulla Creek 0
Sophia Voyles pitched a no-hitter, but Coahulla Creek (7-2) fell 1-0 at Adairsville (3-1) on Monday.
Voyles didn't allow a hit, but a wild pitch in the fifth inning allowed the only score of the night. Voyles struck out 13 and walked two.
Creek managed three hits, but couldn't convert them to any to runs.
Coahulla hosts Sonoraville tonight at 5:30.
Volleyball
Northwest Whitfield picks up two wins at weekend tournament
Northwest Whitfield (5-3) won two matches in a Saturday tournament at Coosa High School in Rome, but lost three matches.
The Lady Bruins defeated Rome (2-5) and Model (3-7) but fell to Gordon Lee (8-1), Allatoona (14-0) and Carrollton (8-4).
Emma Allen tallied 33 kills, 14 assists and seven blocks on the day, and Kiara Hughes picked up 34 assists, nine aces and eight digs. Emma Hayes had 25 kills and 10 digs.
Northwest travels to Heritage High School today for a tri-match with Heritage and East Ridge starting at 5 p.m.
