The Run To End MS fundraiser is Saturday, March 25, at Haig Mill Lake Park at 9 a.m. It will includes a 10K, 5K and 1K Family Fun Run/Walk.
Event organizer Ally Evans said that since her own journey with MS began, and having been an avid runner, she has had the desire to do “something” to help those struggling with MS. A running event only seemed natural. Evans has chosen the nonprofit organization Multiple Sclerosis Association of America (MSAA) as recommended by her own MS specialist for the beneficiary of the run, noting that the organization helps those who are in need of assistance on a variety of progression levels.
Evans says: “MSAA assists MS patients who are uninsured or underinsured. Often times the patient will need costly medications, a hospital stay or a wheelchair or walker to help with mobility. They may need gas to get back and forth to their doctor appointments, as well as cooling vests designed to help with severe hot flashes. This is just the tip of the iceberg as far as possible needs. The needs are different for each patient depending on the advancement of the disease.”
If interested in signing up for the event, search “eventbrite/Run to End MS” or register the day of the run at 8 a.m. at the event site at Haig Mill Lake Park.
A special thanks to BEAR Paper Tubes, Brown Whitworth Reynolds, CINCH Carpet Industries Clearinghouse, Rueb, Stoller & Daniel Attorneys at Law, Engineered Flooring, North Georgia Radiology and Flash Graphics Inc. If interested in donating to MSAA, contact Ally Evans, alz.daniel@gmail.com.
