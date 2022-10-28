The Catamounts are headed to the playoffs, but they’ll have to travel.
Dalton High School fell to Cartersville 39-14 in Friday night’s region game at Harmon Field, dropping the Catamounts to third in the region. Cartersville wrapped up the second spot.
Dalton cut Cartersville’s advantage to 18-14 in the third quarter, but Cartersville scored the game’s final three touchdowns to pull away.
The Catamounts would have finished second in the region and hosted their first home playoff game since 2016 had they won. With the loss, Dalton drops to 5-5 (3-2, Region 7-5A), falling to third in 7-5A standings, which sets Dalton up for a first-round matchup with Loganville. Cartersville improved to 9-1 (4-1, Region 7-5A), and will host the third seed from Region 8.
“Our kids played hard, and they continued to work at it, never stopped fighting,” Dalton head coach Kit Carpenter said. “As long as they keep working at it, we’re going to be ok.”
The Cartersville rushing attack and its one-two punch of Malachi Jeffries and Khristian Lando proved too much for the Catamounts.
Jeffries scored the game’s first touchdown in the ‘Canes fourth drive. The senior running back was called on all three plays, rushing 5-yard and 27-yard gains before punching in a 1-yard score. Collin Fletcher capped the drive with a rush for the two-point conversion, extending the lead to 11-0.
The ‘Canes finished the game with 407 rushing yards and passed for only 13.
Jefferies scored again in the third quarter, breaking a 20-yard run to give Cartersville a 32-14 lead.
Lando scored pair of touchdowns. In the second quarter, the junior found the end zone from 29 yards out to extend the lead to 18. He broke a 56-yard score in the fourth quarter, running over a Dalton defender and putting the ‘Canes ahead 39-14.
Cartersville’s other scores came via a Paul Gamble 62-yard rushing touchdown and a 40-yard Ryan Johnson field goal.
The Dalton passing game was effective in the loss. Sophomore quarterback Ethan Long went 10-for-17 and threw for all of the team’s 220 passing yards.
Long found senior wide wideout Luke Blanchard for a 49-yard strike in the third quarter, shrinking the lead to 18-14. Blanchard got behind the defense on several occasions and finished the game as Dalton’s leading receiver with 144 yards on four receptions. Blanchard noted the passing game’s success on Friday.
“I think the passing game really opened up for us tonight,” Blanchard said. “The line did a good job blocking, and the quarterback (Long) delivered when he needed to.”
Even with the loss, Blanchard said the Catamounts took a step forward offensively tonight.
“I think as a team we discovered we’re not one-sided anymore,” Blanchard said. “We found the deep ball; we opened up the passing game a little more. The other team will need to be more respectful of our passing game.”
The Catamounts first found the scoreboard in the second quarter, courtesy of a Tyson Greenwade 3-yard power run that was set up by a 44-yard pass from Long to junior wide receiver Bubba Tanner. After a Cartersville offsides penalty on the extra point, the Catamounts called on Greenwade’s legs and used the short field to score a two-point conversion, shortening the lead to 18-8.
Greenwade finished the game with 118 yards on 27 carries.
Loganville, the Catamounts’ first-round opponent, defeated Flowery Branch on Friday night to finish the season 9-1, (5-1, Region 8-5A) with the Red Devils’ lone loss coming to Jefferson, the region’s top team. Carpenter said a familiar face gives him something to look forward to for the game.
“I’m excited because the head coach there used to coach here,” Carpenter said. “I can’t wait to see Coach (Brad) Smith and what he’s been doing, it’s going to be good.”
Both Dalton and Cartersville enjoy an open schedule next week. The first round of playoff football will kick off on Nov. 11 or 12, when both teams return to action. Kickoff days and times are to be determined, as is Cartersville’s opponent.
