For a game that started off with three straight stops, there was plenty of offense from both teams to make up for it.
Coahulla Creek High School ultimately fell to Adairsville High School 48-33 in Friday night’s final Region 6-3A game for both teams.
With the loss, the Colts fell to 7-3 (5-2, Region 6-3A) on the season, securing the three seed for next week’s first round of the state playoffs. Adairsville improved to 9-1 (7-0, Region 6-3A), capturing the region title and the one seed.
Adairsville never trailed in the game, but Coahulla Creek shrunk the lead to seven points with less than a minute left in the third quarter. However, the Tiger rushing attack proved too much for the visitors, as Adairsville added on two rushing scores in the final quarter. Coahulla Creek head coach Danny Wilson was proud of the fight of his team after falling behind and fighting back.
“I’m proud of our kids,” Wilson said. “I thought we could have laid down right there because they got after us pretty good. But we responded, cut the game to an eight-point game, and had a chance, so I’m proud of them.
Adairsville amassed 509 yards on the ground on the night, 290 of those coming in the second half. The Tigers didn’t throw a pass in the final two quarters.
Adairsville running back Chris Roper broke a 23-yard score early in the fourth to open a 41-27 lead. Tiger quarterback Jonathan Gough put the game on ice with a 6-yard rush minutes later.
Roper rushed for 167 yards on the night, also scoring the night’s first points on a 35-yard rushing score. Gough threw for 69 yards on 6-for-8 passing and a touchdown in the back of the end zone to Tre Winters. Gough broke a 41-yard score the third, keeping the ball on an option play.
Ethan Blome completed the home rushing trio. Blome rushed for 194 yards and two touchdowns in the game. After a first-half onside kick recovery, Blome broke a 14-yard touchdown run. In the second half, he found the end zone from 35 yards out.
Coahulla Creek quarterback Kace Kinnamon led an effective passing attack in the loss. Kinnamon went 30-for-46, passing for 293 yards and a touchdown on the night. Wilson was pleased with his starter’s performance.
“It starts with our quarterback, he does a good job,” Wilson said. “Our receivers do, our protection was adequate tonight. I’m not real sure how many stops they had against us, we put ourselves behind the chains with penalties a couple times that stopped us, but obviously the big story is we couldn’t stop them and the running game.”
Kinnamon was the team’s leading rusher with 71 yards on 11 carries.
Payton Gordon added 26 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. In the fourth quarter, Gordon broke tackles en route to a 9-yard rushing score. Early in the third, Gordon powered in from the 3-yard line to shrink the Tiger lead to four.
Kinnamon targeted several Colt recievers on the night. Marc Solis finished the game with 57 yards on eight catches and a touchdown, while Nate Tilley racked up 62 yards on the night. Manny Dominguez scored a touchdown and amassed 49 yards.
Senior kicker Logan Fowler was perfect from the tee on the night. Fowler make 16-yard and 26-yard kicks on the night.
Coahulla Creek will travel to Tyrone on Saturday to take on Sandy Creek. The Saints, Coahulla’s first ever playoff opponent, went 8-2 (2-1, Region 5-3A) this season, with losses to region-champion Cedar Grove and East Coweta. Adairsville will host Douglass, the four seed from Region 5. The Astros from Atlanta went 3-7 (0-3, Region 5-3A), but made the playoffs thanks to a four-team region.
“It’s exciting for our school and our program to be able to play again,” Wilson said. “Obviously we’re going to play a really good football team. (Region 5’s) top three teams are really, really good. They’re ranked 1, 2 and 4. It’s going to be a challenge for us, but that’s why you play, to give yourself a chance.”
