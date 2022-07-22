Scholarship winners were recognized at the 14th annual Eddie King Memorial Golf Tournament sponsored by the Northwest Georgia Senior Association at Nob North Golf Course on Monday. From left are Blane Davis, Cartersville High School; Camden Meadows, Cartersville High School; Audrey Stafford, Christian Heritage School; Jake Wehunt, Cartersville High School; and Ava Collins, Coahulla Creek High School. Not pictured are Courtney Fricks, Adairsville High School; Cooper Tendick, North Cobb High School; and Chance Willis, Cartersville High School. The Northwest Georgia Senior Golfers Association holds the tournament each summer. Participants include association members, invited guests and scholarship winners who receive a $1,000 scholarship to the college they will attend.