Scholarships available to senior high school golfers in northwest Georgia

Applications are now being accepted for scholarships from the 2021 Northwest Georgia Senior Golfers Association.
The scholarships are open to high school seniors on a boys or girls golf team in Northwest Georgia who are attending college this fall. For more information or for an application, contact Wiley Jones at wileyjones43@gmail.com. Applications are due Friday, May 28.
The Northwest Georgia Senior Golfers Association holds the annual Eddie King Memorial Golf Tournament each summer at Nob North Golf Course in Varnell. Participants include members of the Northwest Georgia Senior Golfers Association, invited guests and scholarship winners who receive a $1,000 scholarship to the college they will attend.
More than $60,000 in scholarships have been awarded.
