Applications are now being accepted for scholarships from the 2020 Northwest Georgia Senior Golfers Association.
The scholarships are open to high school seniors on a boys or girls golf team in Northwest Georgia who are attending college this fall. For more information or for an application, contact Wiley Jones at wileyjones43@gmail.com. Applications are due Friday, May 15.
The Northwest Georgia Senior Golfers Association holds the annual Eddie King Memorial Golf Tournament each summer at Nob North Golf Course in Varnell. Jones started the association's scholarship program and fundraising tournament to honor his late friend and golfing buddy Eddie King.
More than $30,000 in scholarships have been awarded.
