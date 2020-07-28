Scholarships awarded

Recent high school graduates, many of them from Northwest Georgia, were awarded scholarships from the Northwest Georgia Senior Golfers Association. The group's twelfth annual Eddie King Memorial Golf Tournament was held earlier this month at Nob North Golf Course. From left are Van Jacobs, scholarship committee; Jackson Simmons, Dalton High School, attending Kennesaw State University; Dalton Henson, Cartersville High School, attending Reinhardt University; Andrew Bearden, Adairsville High School, attending Shorter College; and Jones, tournament director. Not pictured are Sam Barrett, Brookwood High School, attending Auburn University; Samuel Borak, W.T. Woodson High School (Annandale, Virginia), attending William & Mary; Skylar Fromm, Dalton High School, attending Berry College; and Ty Tracy, Cedartown High School, attending LaGrange College. Jones started the association's scholarship program and fundraising tournament to honor his late friend and golfing buddy Eddie King. More than $30,000 in scholarships have been awarded.

Contributed photo