Scholarships awarded
- Daily Citizen-News
-
-
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
William "Murrel" Vercher, age 75, of Tunnel Hill, Georgia passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-5829-5371.
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATED: German firm to build parts for electric cars in Whitfield County; 200 jobs expected
- Dalton Public Schools students may continue school into June of 2021 due to late start next month
- Suspect in Dalton arson is nephew of the business owner
- Whitfield Restaurant Reports for July 26: Social distancing not being enforced; mold in ice machine; and other health violations
- Dalton Public Schools pushes back start date, opts for hybrid model to open year
- Area Arrests for July 25-26
- Area Arrests for July 23
- State Department of Agriculture warns against opening unsolicited packages of seeds from China
- Greene candidacy for Congress draws national attention, but some local Republican leaders say aren't aware of her views
- Dalton police make arrest in auto repair shop fire
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.