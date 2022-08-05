The high school football season officially starts in Georgia on Aug. 19, but, starting tonight, most teams hit the field for preseason scrimmages before opening night arrives.
Here’s a look at where and when you can find local teams in action ahead of the start of the 2022 season.
Northwest hosts Calhoun for tough preseason test
Northwest Whitfield puts its team to the test after a week of padded practice against Calhoun tonight at 7:30 in Tunnel Hill.
Northwest is coming off of two straight seasons in which the Bruins have reached the second round of the Class 4A playoffs. They’ll battle a team with plenty of playoff experience.
In a 12-3 season last year, Calhoun reached the state championship game in Class 5A. Northwest also played the Yellow Jackets in a scrimmage prior to last season.
“They’ve had so much success. Last year they played really well and we played really poorly, and that was an indicator of the first part of our season,” Northwest head coach Josh Robinson said. “We’re going to rotate a lot of people, and we’re looking to establish those position battles. We’re going to be trying to get better, and Calhoun is a great gauge for that.”
Coahulla Creek kicks off season of expectations with Gordon Central
After Coahulla Creek finished last season with its most wins in a season, four, in the school’s history, the Colts head into the 2022 season with much excitement in the preseason.
The team gets its first dose of action against another team with a scrimmage tonight against Gordon Central at home at 7:30.
The Colts made the leap to 4-6 last year after finishing with no more than two wins in the first nine seasons of Coahulla Creek football, and a few key faces — like quarterback Kace Kinnamon and lineman Robbie Wiggins — are back to try to keep the Colts improving.
Gordon Central, meanwhile, is trending in the opposite direction. After three consecutive three-win seasons, Gordon Central was 0-10 last year.
North Murray plays Cartersville, Pepperell in road jamboree
North Murray travels to Lindale tonight at 7:30 to play two quarters of football apiece against Pepperell and Cartersville.
The Mountaineers play home team Pepperell first, then face Cartersville.
North Murray has made the playoffs in six consecutive seasons, and the Mountaineers are looking to keep that streak alive as they move from Class 3A into Class 2A this season.
Tonight’s jamboree provides a test against both a smaller and a larger school. Pepperell, coming off of a 5-6 season, is a member of Class A Division I, while Cartersville is a Class 5A school that went through the regular season undefeated last year before falling to eventual state champ Warner Robins in the playoffs.
Dalton welcomes Pepperell next week
After North Murray gets a shot at Pepperell tonight, Daltons host Pepperell on Friday, Aug. 12, at 7:30 p.m.
Dalton, headed into year two under coach Kit Carpenter, looks to rebound after back-to-back losing seasons. The Cats get their first look against an opposing team against Pepperell at Harmon Field.
Dalton played Pepperell in a scrimmage prior to last season, winning 38-7.
Murray County, Southeast Whitfield square off in Chatsworth
Murray County and Southeast Whitfield have faced off to start the regular season for two straight years. They don’t play in the regular season this year, but they’ll go head-to-head in a scrimmage in Chatsworth Friday, Aug. 12, at 7:30 p.m.
For Murray, the scrimmage is the first chance for the Indians to preview the team in the first year under new head coach Kurt Napier, the Murray County graduate, son of former Murray head coach Bill Napier and brother of University of Florida head coach Billy Napier.
Murray finished 1-9 last season, with the only victory against Southeast. The Raiders finished last year strong with a victory to put them at 2-8, and the Raiders are entering back into the fold of a region schedule this season after playing the last two years on a non-region slate.
Christian Heritage kicks off travel-heavy schedule with road trip for scrimmage
Christian Heritage will log many of miles for its football schedule in 2022, so the Lions are going to practice even a long bus ride in their preseason scrimmage.
The Lions, who have trips to Huntsville, Alabama, and Asheville, North Carolina, on the slate this season, travel to Nashville, Tennessee, for a scrimmage against Davidson Academy on Friday, Aug. 12.
Christian Heritage finished the year at 4-7 last year and enter the season with its largest class of seniors ever with 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.