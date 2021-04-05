Season ends for Dalton State women's soccer with loss to Faulkner in SSAC quarterfinal

The Dalton State College women's coccer team ended their 2021 spring season with a 2-0 loss to Faulkner in a quarterfinal match in the Southern States Athletic Conference Tournament at Emory Folmar YMCA Complex in Montgomery, Alabama, on Saturday.
Klara Ebert got Faulkner on the board first with a goal nine minutes in, then Faith Pelletier-King scored the second and final goal of the contest just 16 minutes into the match.
Dalton State ended the season at 4-10 overall (1-6 SSAC) with the loss, while Faulkner improves to 5-12 overall (4-3 SSAC) and advanced to the semifinals of the SSAC Tournament Wednesday to play Middle Georgia at 3 p.m.
Dalton State goalkeeper Brooke Alvarez faced several shots from Faulkner, saving eight.
Faulkner outshot Dalton State 17-8 overall and 12-3 on goal.
The Dalton State men's team plays in the SSAC semifinals Wednesday night in Montgomery at 5:30 against the men's team from Faulkner. Dalton State, which finished the regular season undefeated and as SSAC champs, received a bye into the tournament's semifinals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.