Just Wednesday night, the Dalton State College basketball team was celebrating its selection as a top seed in the NAIA National Championship Tournament.
Heading to a team meal at Kelly's Restaurant in Dalton at lunch on Thursday, the team learned that a historic season would be over before before it had a chance to add more history.
The NAIA announced Thursday that all remaining winter sports championships, including the basketball tournament set for next week in Kansas City, Missouri, would be canceled due to concerns about the new coronavirus (COVID-19), that has also led to season suspensions from the NBA and NHL and the cancellation of the NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments.
"It's devastating, particularly for our seniors," Dalton State head coach Alex Ireland said after hearing the news. "To be 30-3 and tied for the most wins in the country and not have a chance to win the national title is just devastating."
Thanks in part to a school-record 17 game win streak, the Roadrunners finished 27-3 in the regular season, which also set a new school record for wins at the NAIA level. Dalton State won three games in three days last week to be crowned the Southern States Athletic Tournament champions. The team was set to begin play in the NAIA tournament on Thursday against eighth-seeded Pikeville (Kentucky). The Roadrunners will finish the season at No.4 in the final NAIA coaches' poll and with a 30-3 record, tied with three other schools for most wins in the NAIA.
"It's sad, but it's also happy looking back," said Kevon Tucker, one of seven Dalton State seniors who had his career cut short by the decision. "We did a lot of good this season and set a lot of records."
Ireland said when he left a conference call with NAIA officials Thursday morning, the plan was to still try to complete the tournament, but the association sent out a release a few hours later announcing the cancellation. Players started finding out on their way to the team meal.
"There's not a lot you can say in that moment," Ireland said.
"It just doesn't feel real right now," Tucker said. "It's something that you're not expecting."
Ireland said he doesn't blame the NAIA for making a decision in the interest of safety.
"I have no ill will or bitter feelings. It's just a situation that's beyond anyone's control," Ireland said. "That doesn't make it any less difficult to deal with."
Tucker, a senior who transferred from East Tennessee State University before the season, was preparing for his first appearance in the NAIA tournament. So was Randy Bell, this season's SSAC Co-Player of the Year and conference tournament MVP. Dalton State seniors Sean Cranney, Kingston Frazier, Luke Luna, Dauson Womack and Jordan Young also had their college careers cut short.
Tucker said he feels like the team has built lifelong relationships this season.
"We've formed a real bond as a team," Tucker said. "I know that even though we won't be around each other as much physically, we can always text or call each other."
"We tell the guys all the time, you never know when will be the last time you play," Ireland said. "I just didn't think it would be like this."
