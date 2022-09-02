ROSSVILLE — For the second time in as many weeks North Murray High School racked up more than 50 points in a win.
After a 54-50 shootout win over Pickens last week, the Mountaineers (2-1) had a little more breathing room this time, downing Ridgeland (0-2) 56-19 on the road.
Both offenses traded possessions early in the first quarter, then they traded scores. North Murray sophomore standout Skyler Williams scored his first career touchdown on a 2-yard rush to put the Mountaineers up 7-0.
“I was so excited, so excited to score my first TD. I was just looking for a camera man in the end zone,” Williams said.
The rushing onslaught didn’t end there from North Murray. Seth Griffin later added a 2-yard touchdown rush and Judson Petty provided a 9-yard touchdown rush before the half.
The Mountaineers took a 21-13 lead to the half and never looked back. The Mountaineers broke the game open in the third quarter, back-to-back onside kick recoveries by senior kicker Jafet Cuenca enabled North Murray to score 21 unanswered points.
Another Griffin touchdown, another Petty touchdown and then a Griffin-to-Williams 39-yard touchdown put the game out of reach for Ridgeland.
“We got a high-powered offense, and we played much better on defense,” North Murray head coach Preston Poag said. “We came out in the second half and played our game.”
It was the first time these two schools met on the football field. Through three weeks of the season, North Murray has played three games against teams the Mountaineers had never faced before in Dalton, Pickens and Ridgeland.
The Mountaineers will host Northwest Whitfield next week. The two will square off on Friday at 7:30 in Chatsworth.
It’s the third time the two teams have met in the last three seasons. The first two matchups between the two were split.
Ridgeland will play at Ringgold’s Heritage next week.
