As the 2021-22 school year winds down in the coming days and weeks, local senior athletes have eyes set on what’s next.
For a few, that includes announcing collegiate destinations where they’ll continue playing their sport.
Northwest Whitfield High School’s Aiden Hosford made it official when he signed to play baseball at Oglethorpe University on Wednesday, while a duo of Christian Heritage girls standouts also celebrated their next steps recently.
In a joint ceremony at the school on Friday, Callie Stanfield signed with the women’s tennis program at the University of West Georgia, while Audrey Stafford is bound for Berry College to play golf.
Hosford, a third baseman and pitcher for the Bruins, is set to play baseball for the Stormy Petrels of Oglethorpe University, located near Atlanta in Brookhaven. Hosford was named the Region 7-4A co-player of the year in 2022.
Stanfield, who wrapped up her high school career by leading the Lady Lion tennis team to its first ever appearance in the state’s Final Four, will play at West Georgia in Carrollton. Stanfield, the top singles player for a Christian Heritage team that won Region 7-A Private and entered the state semifinals undefeated, finished her high school career with a 49-6 total individual record.
Stafford, who is set to play in the Class A Private state golf tournament next week, will play at Berry College in Rome. Stafford will join her brother, Jack, at Berry. Jack, a 2021 Christian Heritage graduate, is on the men’s golf team at Berry.
