In their final game as Raiders, several Southeast Whitfield High School seniors made significant plays to lift their team to a season-ending 28-21 win over East Forsyth Friday.
"I told them in the locker room, 'It's your last game, (so) no excuses,'" said Todd Murray, Southeast's head coach. "Go make plays, and" they did.
Senior Normand Allen ran for one touchdown and threw another, while senior Jordan Osorio sparked the Raiders early in the second half, blocking a punt and recovering it for a touchdown to tie the game at 14. Early in the final quarter, senior Jose Herrera sacked East Forsyth quarterback Eli Seaney, stripped him of the ball, and recovered it in the end zone to provide what was ultimately the game-winning touchdown.
"When I saw my friends score, I was so hyped for them," said senior running back Jordan Trevino. "I'm proud to be part of this family."
Though Trevino didn't make it into the end zone Friday, he was Southeast's workhorse, ripping off several long runs, and he's long been the cornerstone of the team's rush-heavy attack, said Murray. "He runs hard every game, and he's a tough runner."
Trevino gobbled up ground on Southeast's opening two drives Friday, taking the Raiders down to the doorstep before Allen's quarterback sneak from a yard out with 2:29 left in the opening quarter put the home side on the board and capped a 47-yard drive. The Broncos responded, however, as Seaney's 5-yard keeper on the ensuing drive tied the game with 10:46 left until halftime.
The Raiders attempted a rare pass on 4th-and-6 from the East Forsyth 36, but Will Moffit intercepted the pass and took it all the way back for a touchdown with 7:41 left until the break. The Raiders drove into the red zone on the half's final possession, but Daniel Franco narrowly missed a 36-yard field goal.
Osorio's special teams touchdown turned momentum toward the home side, and on the first play of the final quarter, Allen connected with Brady Ensley on a wheel route for a 20-yard touchdown to convert a 4th-and-6 and give Southeast a 21-14 advantage. Herrera's defensive touchdown quickly doubled the margin, but Seaney's second rushing score — a 2-yard effort — pulled the visitors within a touchdown with 9:37 remaining.
Seaney was stoned by the Raiders later in the quarter, however, gaining nothing on a 4th-and-5 from the Southeast 40, and the Raiders ran the clock down to 109 seconds before punting. East Forsyth took over at the 20 sans timeouts, and on 4th-and-5 from their own 25, Ensley knocked down Seaney's final pass to secure the victory.
"Our offensive line and defensive lines were very physical, and our linebackers and running backs ran downhill all night," Murray said. "We had a lot of needless penalties in the first half, (but the) offense kept pounding, and the defense did a great job."
The Broncos (2-7) will finish their inaugural season — the school opened this fall — by hosting King's Ridge Christian on Thursday. The Raiders were winless in 2019, 1-7 last year and improved again to 2-8 this season.
"Last year, we won one game, and this year we wanted (a) second" victory, Trevino said. "We worked so hard and did everything we could" to achieve that objective.
"It's huge to close out the season with a win and hopefully go into the offseason with momentum," Murray said. "It's great for our seniors to go out with a win, and our young guys should be more hungry this offseason to try to go get more wins."
Trevino couldn't hold back tears — of joy for the victory and of sadness at the conclusion of his career — after the final whistle, because "it just hit me, this is my last game, and it's crazy that it's over," he said. "I've been playing football for 12 years, and the love, the support, the coaches, everything, it's (been) amazing."
