TUNNEL HILL — Coming into the Class 4A Final Four game against Jefferson High School on Thursday night, the Northwest Whitfield Lady Bruins hadn't allowed a goal in the previous seven games.
Jefferson racked up five.
Jefferson overwhelmed a staunch Lady Bruin defense in a 5-0 win that sent the Lady Dragons into the Class 4A state championship game against Marist in Macon next week and leaves Northwest a game shy of the finals for the second straight year.
In those previous seven games — including three playoff wins — the Lady Bruins were accustomed to their experienced back line bullying the ball free from opponents, ending offensive opportunities quickly by redirecting the ball to Northwest teammates.
Jefferson (14-4-1) flipped the script on Northwest (15-4).
A hounding Lady Dragon defense dominated and gave possession to Jefferson for much of the first half.
A few early shots on goal were already a rare sight for Northwest keeper Nicole Thurman, and, with 26:36 left in the first half, that shutout streak that stretched to March 19 slammed to an end.
The ball was batted around a few times in front of the net, and Jefferson's Riley Servatius sprinted to the ball along with a Northwest player.
The Lady Bruin got there first and tried to clear it, but the ball instead stuck into the corner of the net.
The lead grew to 2-0 with 19:43 in the first half when Jefferson's Molly Parker sprinted after an excellent lead pass, headed it in front of herself to get past the Northwest defense and sent one past a diving Thurman into the corner.
Abbey Eison scored with 7:18 left before halftime when she arced one over Thurman, putting Northwest behind 3-0 at the break.
Northwest came out of halftime looking determined to battle for its season, but an early goal dug the hole deeper.
Servatius got free on a Jefferson corner kick and fired one in to make it 4-0.
Northwest started to turn the tide in the possession battle after half, but the Lady Bruins couldn't get a goal.
Sophie Hargis placed a perfect corner kick to an open group of Lady Bruins in front of the net, but a header went too high.
Vanessa Coronel got free for one of her few chances to take a shot, but her rocket was stopped by the Jefferson keeper.
With 13 minutes to play, Jefferson made a potential comeback all the more improbable.
Eison sent in her second goal, and the Lady Bruins couldn't make any more progress on digging out of a deepening hole.
Northwest Whitfield reached the Final Four for the first time in school history last year, and the Lady Bruins matched school history with its playoff run this year.
The game was the final one for the two senior Coronels, Vanessa and Leticia, who have been among the anchors of the Lady Bruin offense and defense, respectively, for two region championships and deep playoff runs. Thurman's career also ends for Northwest after preserving many shutouts in her career.
