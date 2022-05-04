They might as well play this one in Tunnel Hill or off of Riverbend Road.
Or Lakeshore Park, Harmon Field or Dalton Stadium. Or just meet on the fields behind Taco Bell on Glenwood Avenue in Dalton.
The Class 4A state soccer championship on Thursday night will be decided by two teams from Whitfield County playing in Macon.
Games between Northwest Whitfield and Southeast Whitfield are normally played with plenty of bragging rights and stakes on the line — this year’s regular season matchup decided the Region 7-4A championship.
This one’s a bit different.
The two clash on the field at Mercer University at 7:30 p.m. for the state championship.
“It’ll be amazing to play them in the finals,” said Northwest’s Nico Cuna. “It’ll be a great game, and we’ll see what happens.”
Southeast tries for its second straight championship and third overall, while its neighbors at Northwest hope to get back on top after winning state for the first time in 2018.
“We respect them and we’re family,” said Southeast head coach Hector Holguin, a Northwest graduate. “And that’s what you’re going to see on Thursday. It’ll be mutual respect, but, when the whistles blow, it’ll be down to business.”
School officials did ask the Georgia High School Association about the possibility of moving the matchup a little closer to home, according to Holguin. Due to contractual obligations, the game is sticking in Macon. There’s still sure to be plenty of intrigue from Whitfield County residents in making the nearly three-hour trek to Mercer. A watch party will be held at Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton Thursday beginning at 7 p.m.for those that can’t.
If the game to decide the state championship is anything like the first this season, those making the trip are in for a reward.
In the regular season finale in Tunnel Hill last month, the teams battled to a 1-1 tie at the end of regulation. Northwest scored first in extra time to take a lead, but Southeast scored twice in the second 10-minute overtime period to grab the win and the region title.
“That game, it gives us hope,” said Northwest coach Isael Gutierrez. “These guys have been resilient all year, and here we are in the center of it all on Thursday.”
That win gave Southeast home-field advantage through to the semifinals of the playoffs, while Northwest had to hit the road for rounds two and three.
Northwest returned home for the semifinals against East Hall, and Southeast traveled to Columbus for a win in the Final Four.
Each handled their roads to the final relatively easily. A 2-1 win at Thomas County Central was the smallest margin of victory for the Bruins, but East Hall pushed Northwest into extra time in the semifinals before the Bruins racked up four goals for a 5-1 win.
Southeast cruised through the first two rounds with shutout wins, then grabbed a 5-1 win in the quarterfinals and a 3-1 victory over Columbus.
To add a little more intrigue to a matchup that is replete with storylines, the two coaches are facing their alma maters in the state finals.
When Northwest was looking for a head coach this offseason, Holguin actually helped recommend Gutierrez, who graduated from Southeast.
Holguin said he and Gutierrez talked on the phone Friday night once the all-Whitfield matchup was set.
Each has pride in their roots, but neither will hold anything back facing against the school they once called home.
Their jobs as coaches for two of the prestigious programs in one of the most soccer-rich areas of the country takes precedent.
“It’s the pride of the community,” Gutierrez said. “This is Soccertown, USA. We acknowledge that and we do our best to make sure we’re doing it the right way.”
