When Kyric McGowan broke his foot with three games left in his 2019 football season at Northwestern University, he had no idea he’d be sidelined for more than a year for an entirely different reason.
McGowan, a former Dalton High School standout, rehabilitated his injury and was preparing to rejoin his teammates at Northwestern in spring practice prior to his senior season when the outbreak of the new coronavirus (COVID-19), changed those plans.
“We went home for quarantine thinking it would only be a month or two, and little did we know we’d be out for four months,” McGowan said. “Then we had a short preparation for the season, but then everything slowed down.”
After a cancellation of spring football at Northwestern, thanks to COVID-19, and just two fall practices in helmets, the Big Ten Conference announced Tuesday that the fall football season would be postponed.
“The mental and physical health and welfare of our student-athletes has been at the center of every decision we have made regarding the ability to proceed forward,” Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said in a statement. “As time progressed and after hours of discussion with our Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee, it became abundantly clear that there was too much uncertainty regarding potential medical risks to allow our student-athletes to compete this fall.”
“When it first came out, I was really bummed about it,” McGowan said. “I was all-in to play this year.”
McGowan has played three years as a running back and wide receiver at Northwestern since graduating from Dalton High in 2017. The former Catamount standout worked his way into a starting role by the end of his sophomore season and stuck there, starting all nine games prior to his foot injury as a junior in 2019. In his final game last season, McGowan tallied his best collegiate performance to date, rushing for 146 yards on 17 carries, including a 79-yard touchdown run, against Purdue last November.
At Dalton, McGowan led the Catamounts to three region championships. In his senior campaign in 2016, McGowan caught 37 passes for 662 yards, ran the ball 34 times for 165 yards and scored 10 touchdowns. McGowan also had 21 tackles and two interceptions as defensive back.
As more COVID-19 statistics came out with the summer dragging on, McGowan figured it was inevitable that the season would look different. The Big Ten first announced a conference-only schedule, similar to plans put in place at the Southeastern Conference and Atlantic Coast Conference, which still plan to play football this fall.
“With all the uncertainty, I definitely understand why the season was postponed,” McGowan said. “But I see the other side too. I felt that we were taking the right precautions and procedures to stay safe. We’ve been testing for 10 weeks, and we had zero positives.”
"I knew it would be hard for us to play, unless we were in a bubble like the NBA is," McGowan said. "That would be really hard to do in college sports."
The NBA is currently attempting to finish its 2019-20 season in a "bubble" campus near Orlando, Florida, where players are isolated and tested for COVID-19 regularly.
Now, when he would have been preparing to begin his senior season, McGowan is waiting for word on when that season will happen.
One plan that is being looked into by the Big Ten, according to a statement, is to have its schools, including Northwestern, compete in a spring season.
McGowan was slated to graduate in December, but says he now plans to delay graduation and take some classes in the spring semester in order to play if the Big Ten fields a spring season. If it doesn’t, McGowan said, the plan is to delay graduation further to compete next fall. He said the prospect of a football season in the spring would be unusual, but he’ll take the playing time however he can get it.
“I feel like spring is kind of a worst-case scenario for seniors and someone like me who has aspirations of playing at the next level, whether that’s in the NFL or CFL,” McGowan said. “Playing in the spring just shrinks down that time for preparation.”
The 2021 NFL Draft is currently slated to begin April 29, 2021.
With the news of the season being postponed, McGowan said he plans to return to Northwest Georgia for a few weeks before returning to Northwestern in Evanston, Illinois.
In the meantime, McGowan is awaiting word on when he’ll get to play again.
“I just hope that I’m able to get back out on the field as soon as I can,” McGowan said.
