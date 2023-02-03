There appears to be a local football pipeline to Waleska’s Reinhardt University, at least for 2023 seniors.
Three local high school football standouts have signed with the NAIA program so far.
Southeast’s Jayden Calhoun announced he will attend Reinhardt in a joint ceremony with Southeast teammate and Point signee Zander Burkett on Wednesday.
Two other local products, Coahulla Creek quarterback Kace Kinnamon and Dalton defensive lineman Austin Davis, are headed to play for Reinhardt. Both signings were announced by the school on social media on Wednesday and Thursday. Davis is listed as a tight end by Reinhardt after spending most of his time on defense for Dalton.
Kinnamon, who has a signing celebration ceremony set for next week, helped lead Coahulla Creek to its first-ever playoff appearance in his senior year.
Kinnamon passed for 2,254 yards — the highest regular-season total in Class 3A — and 21 touchdowns, also compiling 519 rushing yards and five scores. Kinnamon showed marked improvement in his three years as a starter at the Coahulla Creek.
Davis, an All-Region 7-5A second team performer as a senior, had 55 tackles, five sacks and a blocked kick. Davis also flashed his ball skills in a game against Lassiter, making a juggling interception and returning it 32 yards for a touchdown.
Reinhardt, an Appalachian Athletic Conference program, may not be done just yet with local talent. The school has presented offers to a handful of still-unsigned local standouts, including North Murray’s Seth Griffin, Ryan Maton and Jadyn Rice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.