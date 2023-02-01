Dalton High School's Tyson Greenwade had to wait for the late-arriving offer that won him over, and the star running back made an assembled crowd of teammates, coaches and supporters wait for the announcement of where he would be play college football.
"I'll be spending my next four years at ..." Greenwade began Wednesday evening at the school before pausing for a long beat and scratching his head.
"I'm just playing," he laughed. "Charleston Southern."
Greenwade pulled off a hooded sweatshirt to reveal a Buccaneer-branded T-shirt, then put on a visor with the logo of his chosen destination, Charleston Southern University. Wednesday was National Signing Day, the beginning of a period when high school seniors can sign their national letter of intent to attend and play football for NCAA schools.
The NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision school offered Greenwade a scholarship on Jan. 23. This year's Dalton Daily Citizen All-Area Player of the Year, who rushed for over 1,900 yards as a senior, will now take his carries in North Charleston, South Carolina.
"The coaches just made me feel like they wanted me and needed me," said Greenwade, who held offers from fellow FCS programs Georgetown and Presbyterian along with a handful of schools from other divisions.
"It just sounded like a great place to be. I went on the visit, and I've loved it ever since," Greenwade said. "I had a great time too on the visit. It's just somewhere you want to be."
Charleston Southern competes in the Big South Conference. The Buccaneers finished 2-8 last season.
Greenwade helped Dalton turn around a 2-8 finish in 2021 to finish 6-6 in 2022 and win a state playoff game for the first time since 2016.
"I'm going to work from now until even past when I get on campus," Greenwade said. "My number one job is to be the starter."
