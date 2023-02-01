With one tug at the center of his blue button-down shirt, Zander Burkett revealed to the world, and those crowded into the multi-purpose room at Southeast Whitfield High School, where he'd be playing football in college.
As buttons flew around the stage, a bright yellow T-shirt bearing the logo of Point University shone through.
A pair of three-year starters for Southeast Whitfield signed their national letter of intent Wednesday with a pair of in-state NAIA football programs.
Burkett, a defensive lineman, is bound for West Point's Point University. Offensive lineman Jayden Calhoun sifted through a pile of more than 25 scholarship and walk-on offers to land on a full scholarship from Waleska's Reinhardt University.
"It just felt like home," Calhoun said. "It was a struggle (to decide). After long conversations with my family, it just felt right."
Calhoun, a 6-foot-3-inch, 310 pound force on the line for Southeast, announced his destination with a little less carnage, first placing a Southeast Whitfield cap on his head before pulling out a Reinhardt one from a bag he brought with him on stage.
Calhoun, who had offers as a walk-on at a handful of NCAA Division I schools, said he made his final decision Tuesday night, hours before high school seniors became eligible to sign with football programs NCAA schools. NAIA high schools don't have the same restrictions, but the pair of Southeast standouts celebrated their decisions on National Signing Day.
Burkett said he also considered an offer from Shorter University, an NCAA Division II program, but Point stood out.
"I took a few more visits, but they really showed me a lot more interest and made me feel like family," Burkett said. "When I went, it was just love at first sight, really."
Burkett first visited Point during a gameday visit last year, one that included Calhoun and a few other teammates. Burkett announced his official offer from Point on Christmas Day.
The two will go from high school teammates to conference rivals. The football programs for both schools compete in the Appalachian Athletic Conference. Reinhardt played Point twice last season, with Calhoun's future school winning both times.
The pair led an improving Southeast squad during their time in the Raiders' maroon and silver.
Southeast finished winless during Calhoun and Burkett's freshman season in 2019, but the Raiders progressed to one win, then two, then finished with four last year.
"Our coaches here helped me through a lot of different situations both on and off the field," Calhoun said. "They're a blessing to me."
