Sluggish shooting dooms DSC basketball in loss to SSAC foe Faulkner

Dalton State College's basketball team was beaten 75-53 at Faulkner Tuesday night for their first loss of the season in Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) play.
The Roadrunners (2-5, 2-1 SSAC) shot just 29.5% from the floor and couldn't put together enough offense to keep pace with Faulkner (10-1, 1-0 SSAC), last season's regular-season SSAC champs.
Faulkner had a 38-22 lead at halftime and only built the lead from there.
Marquel Wiggins led Dalton State with 17 points, while C.J. Perry scored 13 and Antares Gwyn notched 10 points.
C.J. Williamson scored a game-high 23 for Faulkner, while Garrett Sanderson was right behind at 20. Faulkner made 41% of their shots.
The Roadrunners travel to Temple Terrace, Florida, on Friday to continue SSAC play against Florida College. The teams play at 7:30 p.m. Friday before playing again at 5 p.m. Saturday.
