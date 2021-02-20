SONORAVILLE — For an agonizing stretch that extended for more than an entire quarter in the girls Region 6-3A championship game between Coahulla Creek and host Sonoraville on Saturday, the Lady Colts couldn't coax the basketball through the hoop.
Sonoraville didn't have the same problem.
Thanks to a run of 30 consecutive points, the Lady Phoenix (21-4) rapidly pulled away from Coahulla Creek to win the region championship 73-40 and a top seed for the Class 3A state playoffs. The Lady Colts (21-4) will get the second spot and host a game against White County in the first round of the playoffs.
That scoreless stretch encompassed the entirety of the second quarter. After Coahulla Creek scored the final six points in the opening frame to take a 17-12 lead, they wouldn't see the ball go through the net for almost 12 minutes of game time.
The Lady Phoenix outscored the Lady Colts 19-0 in that second quarter to lead 31-17, but even the 15-minute halftime break couldn't slow them.
Sonoraville kept rolling for the first 11 points of the third quarter before a free throw from Coahulla Creek's Ema Turner at the five-minute mark finally caused the Coahulla Creek side of the scoreboard to tick up from 17 to 18.
Sonoraville hounded the Lady Colts when they had the ball during the run, but Coahulla Creek had their chances. Missed free throws and putbacks could have stopped the run much earlier.
Coahulla Creek's leading scorer, Katelyn Richards, scored seven in the first quarter, but started seeing double- and triple-teams when she received the ball on the block. She finished with 11 points.
Meanwhile, even as the Coahulla Creek offense began to more resemble its usually prolific self in the third quarter, the Lady Phoenix stayed on fire.
Open threes kept raining down through the hoop, and Sonoraville added 26 more points in the third to lead 57-29.
Both teams pulled their starters midway through the fourth with the game well in hand.
Turner finished with eight to help out Richards in trying to spark some offense. Alexa Geary had 18 for Sonoraville, and Lindsay Bowman and Abby Chambers both scored 16.
Sonoraville, which clinched its third straight region title, has been the one stumbling block for an otherwise-dominant Coahulla Creek team all season.
The Colts are 21-4, with three of those losses coming to the Lady Phoenix.
