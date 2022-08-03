One day after the Dalton State College men’s soccer schedule was released, Dalton State soccer coach Saif Alsafeer, who coaches both programs, released the 2022 Lady Roadrunner soccer schedule on Tuesday. The schedule features 16 matches, with seven at home and eight on the road with one neutral site match.
Like the men’s program, Dalton State’s women also plays home games at Dalton Stadium, the newly-constructed turf field on the campus of The Dalton Academy and Dalton Junior High School near Heritage Point Park. The Lady Roadrunners previously played at Lakeshore Park.
“We’re pleased to announce a very competitive schedule for both our women’s and men’s soccer programs,” said Alsafeer.
DSC opens at home with a tough match against Appalachian Athletic Conference member Tennessee Wesleyan on Aug. 20. Road matches against Sewanee and Albany State follow on Aug. 23 and Aug. 28 before the Lady Roadrunners return to Dalton on Aug. 31 to take on Union.
Labor Day weekend is full as the Lady Roadrunners travel to Lawrenceville on Sept. 3 to take on LSU-Shreveport in the Georgia Gwinnett Classic. Dalton State opens a doubleheader on Sept. 5 at home against Williams Baptist before traveling to face Bryan on Sept.9.
An 11-day break ends with a match against Georgia Southwestern in Americus on Sept. 20. Four days later, Southern States Athletic Conference play begins with a match against Brewton-Parker on Sept. 24.
The toughest two-game stretch of the season begins when Mobile and William Carey visit Dalton on Sept. 30 and Oct. 2. Two key matchups with Faulkner at home on Oct. 9 and Life on the road on Oct. 15 don the schedule after.
Senior night is Oct. 19 when Dalton State hosts Blue Mountain. The Lady Roadrunners end the regular season on the road with matches at Talladega on Oct. 23 and Middle Georgia State on Oct. 27.
The SSAC quarterfinals are played at campus sites on Nov. 4-5. If the Lady Roadrunners claim a No. 1 or 2-seed, they get a bye and go straight to Montgomery, Alabama, for the remainder of the tournament on Nov. 9-11.
The NAIA Opening Round is Nov. 17-19 at selected host sites with the final site holding the rest of the tournament Nov. 29-Dec. 5 in Orange Beach, Alabama.
