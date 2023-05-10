Whitfield County teams winning boys high school soccer state championships has become an annual tradition, and so has a celebration for those champions.
The event, named “Soccertown, USA: A Countywide Celebration of Domination” is back for a third straight year. The celebration of local soccer is set for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7, in Burr Park in downtown Dalton.
Three state champions will be celebrated this year. Dalton High won the Class 5A state championship last week with a 2-0 victory over Midtown, marking a seventh total state championship for the Catamounts. Coahulla Creek won the Class 3A state championship for the second time in three seasons when the Colts defeated Oconee County 1-0 in the state title game. Christian Heritage won its first state championship in Georgia High School Association play when the Lions defeated Georgia Military College Prep 2-1 in the Class A Division II state championship game last week.
Todd Hudgins and Juan Azua of WDNN’s local soccer show Monday Night Futbol will serve as hosts as the three state champions will be honored along with the wider local high school soccer scene.
Out of the 16 total girls and boys programs in Whitfield and Murray counties, 15 reached the state playoffs this season.
The event was first held in 2021 after three local state champions were crowned — Dalton, Coahulla Creek and Southeast Whitfield — and continued last year with two state champions — Southeast and The Dalton Academy.
At least one Whitfield County team has won a state championship every year since 2016, and all six programs in the county have won a title in that time
