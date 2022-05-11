Last year, a community celebration honored the three high school state champion teams from Whitfield County.
In the second year of the event dubbed “Soccertown, USA: A Countywide Celebration of Domination,” the celebration is only getting bigger.
The Soccertown celebration begins at 6 p.m. Friday at Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton. The event, which is free to the public, ends at 8.
Two more state champions will be recognized this year — Class A Public champion The Dalton Academy and Class 4A’s Southeast Whitfield — but Soccertown’s second iteration will honor all 13 boys and girls programs from either Whitfield or Murray County that reached the state playoffs in 2022.
“Our goal is to applaud all athletes and coaches for their hard work and the dedication it takes to accomplish every title they hold,” event organizer Misty Silvers wrote in a social media post announcing the celebration.
Silvers and Brad Ramsey led a group in organizing the event last year after three area programs won state titles in 2021.
With the “Soccertown, USA” moniker sticking — to the point that a New York Times story released last month referring to Dalton by its new nickname — the event is back for another year in which two local state champions were crowned and four total programs reached state championship games.
Dalton, searching for its third straight state championship, was denied by Lassiter 3-1 in the Class 6A state championship game, while Northwest Whitfield competed with Southeast in an all-Whitfield championship game in 4A.
T-shirts will be available that feature the Soccertown emblem on the front and the logo of each area state qualifier on the back. The shirts will be sold for $15, with proceeds going to each of the four programs.
The event raised enough last year, between sponsorships and shirt sales, to pay for the championship rings of all three state champions.
There will be music at the event, and local officials will recognize the success of local soccer teams.
All eight boys soccer programs in the two counties made the state playoffs, with five girls teams reaching the postseason. Northwest Whitfield’s girls finished a game away from reaching the state finals, falling in the Class 4A Final Four.
