For as strong as the soccer scene in Dalton and Whitfield County is — three local high schools claimed state championships in 2021 — the city has never had a field that is sized for FIFA competition.
Soon, “Soccertown, USA,” as Dalton was called after last year’s state championships, will boast four fields that meet the standards of the Federation Internationale de Football Association, the governing body of international soccer.
One turf field is going in next to the campus of Dalton Junior High School and The Dalton Academy, while two more are set to be installed on the other side of the Heritage Point Park complex from the adjacent school campus.
Another is being completed at Riverbend Park, a new park off the south bypass near Southeast Whitfield High School.
“There are just so many players in Dalton and Whitfield County, it’s really a blessing to see,” said Karem Daser, founder of the Dalton-based youth soccer organization North Georgia Soccer Academy.
FIFA rules specify fields must be between 100 and 130 yards long and 50 and 100 yards wide. For international competitions, the regulations are between 110 and 120 yards long and 70 and 80 yards wide.
Those dimensions are not always possible on most fields and stadiums throughout the county that were constructed with the football field and its 50-yard width in mind.
The new fields will be lined and playable for football and lacrosse, too.
The FIFA-ready fields will be the biggest between Knoxville, Tennessee, and Atlanta, according to Rusty Lount, director of operations for Dalton Public Schools. According to Lount, the school system has already received interest from colleges that are interested in using the field next to The Dalton Academy, called Dalton Stadium, which will be utilized both by the school system and the city.
The Dalton Academy’s soccer team will call Dalton Stadium home after starting play in its inaugural season at the turf soccer field at Lakeshore Park while the new field was completed.
Dalton Stadium was set to open in late March, while Riverbend Park, which also includes a community center and fields for baseball and softball, is set for a grand opening on April 8.
The groundbreaking for the fields at Heritage Point Park was in early March, and the project is set to be completed later this year.
“We live in a hotbed of amazing soccer talent. What these fields are doing is providing a future for our future leaders,” said Rury Alvarez, Dalton Academy’s head boys soccer coach. “It’s going to be the best things for our athletes in giving them an outlet and a place to play.”
That’s what Daser said will be the biggest benefit of the four new fields, FIFA-sized or not. With so many soccer teams looking for a place to play and practice, scheduling can be a nightmare.
“It’s been a battle here. We’ve never really had enough fields. There have been times on weekends where we haven’t been able to have games,” said Daser, who opened his youth soccer academy while serving as the soccer coach at Dalton State College. He left Dalton State in 2018. “It’s like having a basketball practice, but you can only use a quarter of the court. It’s hard to run a practice. We have so much conflict with football and lacrosse practice. We really don’t have enough fields to be able to run practices. We’re really blessed to see more being built.”
Daser said the addition of fields is overdue for an area with a strong soccer culture like the Greater Dalton area.
“There’s so much passion for soccer,” Daser said. “It’s so amazing to see, finally after all these years, that we’re building these FIFA-regulation fields.”
For Alvarez, who grew up playing soccer near Atlanta before settling in the Dalton area after playing at Dalton State, more fields mean more kids playing soccer as an outlet.
“We’re giving our youth soccer players an opportunity to be successful,” Alvarez said. “Soccer got me out of trouble and took me away from the negative things.”
“Dalton is a beautiful community, and soccer is one of the driving forces behind it all,” Alvarez said.
Soccertown, USA will finally have the soccer facilities to match its reputation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.