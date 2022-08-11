The 2022 Southern Championships are in Dalton for the first time at a brand-new complex, attracting teams from nine states — including as far as Indiana and Texas.
Men’s divisions range from ages 50 to 75, and women’s division age 50 will compete.
The tournament begins Friday and ends Sunday with one session for all divisions.
Games are played at Riverbend Park in Dalton. Riverbend Park opened in April. It's a four-field turf complex with a concession stand.
The teams and players competing in the Southern Championships will infuse more than $1 million into the Dalton and Whitfield County economies over the course of the tournament.
Teams play in the Southern Championships to qualify for the World Championships in Las Vegas, Sept. 15- Oct. 2. The World Championships are the largest softball tournament in the country, drawing 650 teams from the United States, Canada and a number of international co-ed Teams.
The champions of each division in the Southern Championships also earn berths to the invite-only 17th Annual Tournament of Champions in Polk County, Florida, in February 2023. All invited players have a gala sit-down banquet for 1,500 players and their families and divisional winners receive free quality rings (from Jostens — the maker of championship rings for MLB, NBA, NFL and NHL) and bats for MVPs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.