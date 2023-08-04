The local high school softball season officially begins tonight, with each team in Whitfield and Murray counties getting the year underway in the next few weeks.
Murray County High School opens the local slate tonight, hosting Cartersville at 5:30 p.m. on the first day teams can hold official games.
New coachesA handful of local programs head into the 2023 season with new leaders in the head coach role.
Former Lady Catamount standout Allie Blackwood Kirby takes over at Dalton High after the departure of Stacy Parker. Parker spent 10 years in the role, and Kirby was an assistant under Parker. Kirby, a 2013 Dalton grad, played softball at Austin Peay State University.
Mike Brady takes over at Christian Heritage. Brady is the new head softball and baseball coach at Christian Heritage, taking over both roles from head of school Kent Harrison. Brady had most recently been a head baseball and middle school football coach at Mount Paran Christian School.
Jordan Anderson steps into the head coaching job at North Murray, filling the role left by North Murray athletic director Steve Granger.
Murray, North Murray look to build on playoff appearances
Both high schools in Murray County had a special end to the 2022 season.
Both made a run in the Region 7-2A tournament, and both earned a playoff spot for the first time in a long time.
The Lady Indians reached the postseason for the first time since 2014, while the Lady Mountaineers were in the playoffs for the first time since 2013.
If Murray reaches the postseason again, it will be without the Kylie Usrey, who was the only pitcher on the roster a year ago and earned the Dalton Daily Citizen All-Area Player of the Year award.
The good news for this year’s version of the Lady Indians? Usrey was the only senior last year too, so the majority of the young roster is back again with another year of experience.
Anderson inherits what was also a fairly young team a year ago at North Murray. Gone is All-Area catcher Janna Baggett to graduation, but All-Area second teamer Cadence Mulkey is back after hitting .358 as a freshman, as are Karsen Baldridge and Cameron Longley, two members of the Daily Citizen All-Area honorable mention team a year ago.
Young teams hope for playoff returnCoahulla Creek has missed out on the state playoffs for the last two seasons. A young, talented squad will have to navigate a difficult Region 6-3A to make a return in 2023.
A pair of standout sophomores from last year in Bailey Warnix and Caroline Reed are back to lead the Lady Colts as juniors this season. Both were named to the Dalton Daily Citizen All-Area first team last year. Creek’s region includes two of the eight teams to reach the eight-team Class 3A state tournament last year, including semifinalist Gordon Lee and Bremen.
Southeast Whitfield had back-to-back winless seasons in 2020 and 2021, but showed some progress last season under head coach Cortney Phillips.
Kirby’s first Dalton team will search for the Lady Catamounts’ first playoff appearance since 2018 and will have to overcome the loss of two first-team All-Area members in the graduated Jazmin Rodriguez and Aliza Martinez. Junior Kaylee Tatum is back to lead the Dalton pitching staff.
Brady inherits a Christian Heritage team still building after not having enough numbers to field a team two seasons ago.
Northwest Whitfield was in the playoffs last season after battling a top-heavy Region 7-4A. The Lady Bruins lose a couple of All-Area performers in sisters Abygail and Alyson Jarvi, but also bring back a lot of talent that should put them in the mix for another postseason run under head coach Todd Middleton.
