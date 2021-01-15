Softball team plans reunion
- Daily Citizen-News
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Raymond Young, age 63, of Chatsworth Georgia passed Thursday January 14, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371
Ronald Young, age 63, of Chatsworth Georgia passed Thursday January 14, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371
Pamela Gay Malone, 61, of Dalton, passed away at Hamilton Medical Center on January 14, 2021. She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Peggy Harris, and by her daughter, Teresa Heredia. Pamela is survived by her children, Cherri (Nick) Turner, Bobby Heredia, Steven Heredia, and Des…
Most Popular
Articles
- City of Dalton, Whitfield County operating COVID-19 vaccination site Monday
- Greene plans to lead impeachment of President-elect Biden
- Whitfield commissioners remove mask requirement for county buildings
- Dalton man sentenced to prison for role in fatal hit and run
- COVID-19 cases see marked increase in Dalton Public Schools
- Calls to censure or expel Greene opposed by some Dalton residents
- Area Arrests for Jan. 14
- Allen grateful to Southeast students and staff
- COVID-19 vaccine locator launched for Georgia
- Greene votes against President Trump's impeachment
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.