After eight seasons as head coach of the Southeast Whitfield High School boys basketball team, Ben Oliver resigned from his coaching duties Tuesday.
Citing a desire to spend more time with his family — Oliver and his wife, Hannah, have four kids — Oliver announced his resignation on social media on Tuesday. Oliver will continue to teach at Southeast Whitfield.
“It is time for me to take a step back and move into a season where I am able to focus more intentionally on my family,” Oliver wrote.
Oliver informed Southeast principal Denise Pendley of his decision on Monday. Pendley, who along with then-athletics director Mark Lentych hired Oliver as head coach in 2015, said she was caught a little off guard by Oliver’s decision.
“He’s been a great role model for the kids,” Pendley said Tuesday. “It’s hard when you pour so much time into someone else’s kids and don’t get to spend as much time with your own.”
Oliver took over the program at his alma mater after four years as a player, and, later, six years as an assistant. Oliver coached under Jake Dickey, Josh Carter and Jim Case before getting the head job in 2015.
In 2019, Oliver led Southeast to its first region championship since 1988. After a winless season in 2019-20, the Raiders rebounded to make it to the state playoffs in 2022 and 2023. Oliver coached departing Southeast senior and Dalton State College signee Cal Rich, who is the leading scorer and rebounder in Southeast history.
Pendley said she was proud that a Southeast grad led the program.
“It means a lot, because you know that they’re invested in these kids and in the community,” Pendley said.
Pendley said the school administration will begin searching for Oliver’s successor in the coming days.
