When the boys soccer teams from Southeast Whitfield and Coahulla Creek high schools met at Lakeshore Park Friday evening, something had to give.
Both teams were on lengthy winning streaks — Southeast at six, Coahulla Creek at seven. Both were undefeated in their respective regions — the Raiders 4-0 in Region 7-4A, the Colts 6-0 in 6-3A. And Coahulla hadn't allowed a goal in more than a month — all seven of those consecutive wins were shutouts.
Coahulla Creek was able to keep that shutout streak through 70 minutes of play, but two goals in the last 10 minutes pushed the Raiders past Coahulla Creek 2-1 on Friday.
Both teams were held without a goal in the first 40 minutes before half. The action drifted up and down the pitch, with each team getting a few scoring chances that were thwarted by key saves or a ball drifting just over the net on a would-be goal.
The stalemate didn't last long after half.
The Colts (10-2-1) struck first just a few minutes into the second. Emmanuel Arredondo snuck a goal into the net through a crowd of teammates and defenders.
Then, Southeast (10-0-2) scored the final two to keep their winning streak alive.
Diego Castillo tied the game up with about seven minutes to go, then Lupe Beltran scored the winning goal just before time ran out.
The Raiders haven't lost a game all season, with two draws coming against undefeated Dalton and Class 7A South Gwinnett.
Coahulla Creek faced the Catamounts earlier this season, an 8-0 loss without several key players due to COVID-19 quarantines. That was the only defeat for Coahulla Creek prior to Friday's match.
Both teams will receive a few days off prior to returning to play.
Southeast plays at Atlanta's Druid Hills on Friday while Coahulla Creek looks to start a new streak with a match at LaFayette on Monday, April 5, at 7 p.m.
