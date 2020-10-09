Southeast can't keep momentum going, falls to Gordon Lee

Southeast Whitfield (1-5) won their first game in almost two years last week, but the Raiders couldn’t keep the momentum going against unbeaten Gordon Lee (5-0) Friday, falling 48-0 on the road.
The Raiders picked up a 21-7 win over Armuchee last Friday, their first Oct. 5, 2018, but faced some stiffer competition in Friday night’s loss.
Gordon Lee piled up 27 points in the first quarter, then added 14 more in the second to lead 41-0 at halftime. The Trojans added another score in the third and cruised for a 48-0 victory.
Bo Rhudy scored three rushing touchdowns, while Cade Peterson added two for Gordon Lee.
Gordon Lee, a Class A school, is 5-0 with wins over Class 2A, 3A and 4A teams under their belt, including Class 4A Southeast.
The Raiders are at home to face Trion Friday at 7:30 p.m.
