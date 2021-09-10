Southeast can't muster offense at Fannin County, loses 35-6

After getting their first win of the season last week, the Southeast Whitfield High School Raiders (1-3) couldn't keep the momentum going Friday night, falling in Blue Ridge to Fannin County (2-1) 35-6.
Fannin raced out to a 21-point lead by the end of the first quarter and led 35-0 by the time the halftime break rolled around.
Southeast, which piled up 460 rushing yards and 48 points in a win over Gordon Central last week, didn't score until after halftime against Fannin.
Jordan Trevino broke through the line and skated down the sideline for a 49-yard rushing score as a running clock ticked away the time in the third quarter.
Fannin didn't score again in the shortened second half
The Raiders play at Armuchee Friday at 7:30 p.m.
