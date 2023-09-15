ROME — The Armuchee Indians wasted no time making it a celebratory night for Homecoming on Friday as they scored 26 first-quarter points to set the tone for a lopsided 53-10 victory over Southeast Whitfield on Friday night.
The Indians (2-2) were impressive on both sides of the ball with quarterback Luke Lively leading the way with 137 yards and two touchdowns on the ground on six carries and throwing for another 58 yards and two scores.
The Armuchee defense was stellar as well, forcing two turnovers and recording a safety. Jakson Hightower recovered a fumble in the first half, and Blaine Ragland picked off a pass in the second half.
The Indians scored early and often in the first quarter as quarterback Luke Lively showed his wheels with touchdown runs of 56 and 51 yards on his team’s first two offensive drives.
It was the passing game that came through on the next drive with Lively scrambling on fourth and long and finding Hagen Terry for a 35-yard touchdown pass to make it 21-0.
The Indians’ defense got into the scoring fun on the ensuing possession from Southeast Whitfield as Caden Atkins tracked down Raiders’ quarterback Jacob Layman in the end zone for a safety to make it 23-0.
A long kick return by Easton Jackson set up Armuchee with first and goal right after that, and the Indians got three out of if with Grayson Perry connecting on an 18-yard field goal to put his team up 26-0, which was the score at the end of the opening quarter.
Armuchee added two more scores in the second quarter with Jakson Hightower playing a role in both. He ran one in from 22 yards out and followed that a few minutes later with a 13-yard touchdown catch from Lively with less than a minute to play in the half.
Southeast Whitfield (1-3) was able to drive down the field in the closing seconds of the first half and make a 31-yard field goal from Denis Estrada, but the Raiders still trailed 39-3 at the half.
The Indians’ rushing game added two more touchdowns in the second half with a nine-yard TD run by Jackson Coonley in the third and a 58-yard scoring scamper by Easton Jackson in the fourth.
Southeast Whitfield scored its lone touchdown in the game on a five-yard run by Ian Lively early in the fourth quarter.
Armuchee opens the Region 7-A Division I schedule next Friday night as they host county rival Coosa at 7:30 p.m.
Southeast Whitfield will host Druid Hills in a non-region contest next Friday at 7 p.m.
