A group of cheerleaders at Southeast Whitfield High School was recently named to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes All-American cheer squad. Seven of the 42 members of the All-American squad are from Southeast Whitfield. The cheer team was recognized at Atlanta’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Saturday, and members performed on the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and marched in a parade leading up to the game. The girls were selected to the 42-member team at a Fellowship of Christian Athletes camp tryout this summer. Pictured in front is Kaylee Robertson. In back, from left, are Kaitlyn Gallegos, Gracey Ensley, Mikiah Durham, coach Kristy Gentry, Jenny Arriola, Jayla Anderson and Jimena Reyes.