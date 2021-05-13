Southeast claims first state title since 2017, caps undefeated season in Class 4A soccer championship

The Southeast Whitfield High School boys soccer team hadn't lost all season.
The players weren't about to let that change in the Class 4A state championship in Duluth on Thursday night.
The Raiders (18-0-3) took down Gainesville's East Hall (15-5-1) 4-0 to claim the program's second state championship and cap an undefeated season.
"It’s been an honor being able to play alongside these phenomenal men," senior Julian Hernandez said. "We played amazing and it showed. There’s a reason we’re No. 1."
After holding a 1-0 lead at halftime, the Raiders broke out for three more goals in the second half to cruise to the state title.
The Raiders won the state championship in 2017, but it's the first title for any of the current Raiders or head coach Hector Holguin, who took over the program in 2018.
Jerry Favela scored the lone goal of the first half for the Raiders, heading in a shot that left Southeast up 1-0 at halftime.
The Raiders didn't need long after the break to start their second-half onslaught. Three minutes into the second period, Nathaniel Villanueva put Southeast up 2-0. Three minutes after that, it was Joel Fraire that gave Southeast a 3-0 lead.
The Raiders added more insurance with 20 minutes left to go when Fernando Castaneda scored.
The Raiders wrap up an undefeated season that saw only three blemishes by way of draws.
Two draws came in games with cross-town rival Dalton, which plays Johns Creek tonight at 8 for the Class 6A title at McEachern High School in Powder Springs, while the other draw was with 7A semifinalist South Gwinnett.
“We feel amazing!" Holguin said. "This is something that has been a three-year process. The guys believed and never took anything for granted after the 2020 season was canceled. The class of 2021 wanted to win three state championships. We lost one in PKs (penalty kicks) in the Final Four, COVID in 2020, and this year they would not be denied. We met after the first week of the season and the seniors made it a goal to win region, win state, and go undefeated, we did it all! Super proud of my guys, they deserve it! They did it for their school, community, family and Raider Rage!"
