Southeast Whitfield is off to a 2-0 start to begin the season after a 34-21 road victory over Gordon Central (0-2) Friday.
The Raiders scored first and ended the first quarter with a 6-0 lead.
After Gordon Central’s touchdown put them up 7-6, Southeast struck back ahead with a score 50 seconds before half to grab a 12-7 advantage at the break.
Southeast got on the board again for another touchdown in the third, but Gordon Central cut the lead back to 20-13 by the end of the frame.
Two more TDs gave Southeast a commanding 34-13 advantage before the hosts managed another touchdown.
Southeast is 2-0 for the first time since 2017.
Southeast will look to keep the wins rolling as it hosts its home opener next week. The Raiders play Gordon Lee on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Gordon Central will host Coosa at the same time.
