Southeast, DSC grad Gutierrez to take over Northwest boys soccer program

Isael Gutierrez spent his high school years competing against Northwest Whitfield High School in soccer.
Now, the Southeast Whitfield graduate will lead the program.
"I had my battles with Northwest. We met in the Final Four my sophomore year," Gutierrez said. "I guess I really wouldn't have pictured it this way back then, but I'm glad it came around and I'm excited."
Gutierrez was a standout at Southeast prior to his graduation in 2015. He was part of the inaugural signing class of the soccer program at Dalton State, where he played until his 2019 graduation.
Since then, Gutierrez has been a teacher at Brookwood School in Dalton, coached club soccer teams and waited for a chance to jump into high school coaching.
Now, he'll take control of a team in one of the most competitive areas in the state.
Whitfield County had three state championship boys soccer teams in 2021 — Coahulla Creek, Dalton and Gutierrez's alma mater, Southeast. Northwest last year wasn't far behind, finishing as the runner-up in Region 7-4A to Southeast and reaching the Sweet 16 in the state playoffs.
"I'm extremely blessed," Gutierrez said. "Northwest was capable of being there too last year, just like the other three. It's a surreal to get an opportunity like this, especially with it being my first job. But I wouldn't want it any other way."
Tino Hernandez left after coaching Northwest for one season to take the same job at Calhoun High School. This will be the third straight season that Northwest will begin the season with a new coach. Daniel Kubin coached the team in 2020 before leaving the job to move to Florida. Kubin replaced Ryan Scoggins, who came to Dalton to be the head boys basketball coach in 2019. Scoggins led Northwest to the state championship in 2018.
With Gutierrez's hiring, the two cross-county rivals of Southeast and Northwest are now coached by an alum of the opposite school. Southeast is coached by Hector Holguin, a 2007 Northwest graduate who led the Raiders to the state championship in 2021.
Gutierrez said Holguin actually recommended him for the job to new Northwest principal Mandie Jones, who had been an assistant principal at Southeast prior to moving over to Northwest this summer.
"He mentioned my name, and I talked to her and told her I was interested," Gutierrez said. "It's neat to have the rival coach to recommend you, but I know he really has the players in mind."
Despite the connections, Gutierrez knows both he and Holguin will be focused on their own teams, once they hit the field.
"I know he's proud of his roots, but when he's coaching, he's coaching for Southeast," Gutierrez said. "I'll be the same way."
