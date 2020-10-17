Southeast falls after Trion's second-half surge

Southeast Whitfield High School (1-6) fell to Trion (2-3) 37-6 Friday night.
The Raiders trailed just 7-6 into the second quarter, but Trion turned it on to take the convincing victory.
Seth Hilley scored the lone Raider touchdown on a fumble return all the way from the Raiders' end zone.
The Raiders next host North Murray Saturday, Oct. 24, at 7 p.m. The game was shifted to Saturday to accommodate North Murray’s game Tuesday, which was rescheduled due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19).
